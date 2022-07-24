Arc Notes Weekly #10: Gray
This week we discuss keeping clocks in sync, the rise of developer tooling, and some new innovations in the C++ community with Carbon.
This week we discuss keeping clocks in sync, the rise of developer tooling, and some new innovations in the C++ community with Carbon.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
Mahdi (@myusuf3)
News
User settings, Lamport clocks and lightweight formal methods
The Docker, Kubernetes, Terraform, and AWS crash course series
Tutorials to get started on the latest DevOps tools.
An ex-Googler’s guide to dev tools
ejpcmac.net/blog - About using Nix in my development workflow
Interested in using nix for development setups. Give this a read.
🐦 We are hoping to build the largest system design community on the internet! We would love for you to join us. You can find us here on Twitter.
Supercharging A/B Testing at Uber
What happens when you press a key in your terminal?
Soft Deletion Probably Isn’t Worth It
Projects
GitHub - carbon-language/carbon-lang: Carbon Language’s main repository: documents, design, implementation, and related tools. (NOTE: Carbon Language is experimental; see README)
Really dope effort to modernize C++. You love to see it.
The Unfavourite
💡 The Unfavourite - this section which hopefully won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly low point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the unfavourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Atlassian Patched Critical Confluence Hardcoded Credentials Bug