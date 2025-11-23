This week, discover how bloom filters cut API latency 16× by trading perfect accuracy for probabilistic speed, how the MAKER system conquered a million-step task with zero errors through multi-agent voting, and why incremental architecture beats big-bang rewrites by making change easy from the start.

Sponsor Spotlight: Tinybird — Real-time Data FoundationsBuilding data products that feel instant? Tinybird helps companies like Vercel, Canva, and Framer transform massive data streams into real-time insights and user experiences. Join the course for free →

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3) or LinkedIn

👋🏾 You are reading Architecture Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

Ever wondered how your apps work so smoothly despite the chaotic nature of the internet? Dive into the world of TCP, the unsung hero that ensures your data isn’t lost, corrupted, or out of order, even when the network is unreliable. Discover how TCP’s flow and congestion control mechanisms keep the internet from collapsing into chaos!

Explore how incremental architecture can transform your software development process by enabling fast, painless evolution of your systems. Learn the key patterns and organizational strategies that make change easy, from cross-functional teams to event-driven designs. Discover why starting small and growing intentionally is the secret to avoiding complex systems that don’t work.

Ever wondered what happens when you run ‘curl http://example.com’? This article breaks down the journey of a packet through the Linux kernel, from your app’s write command to the server’s response, in a simple and practical way. No deep kernel knowledge neededâ€”just a curiosity about how your bytes travel!

A free course on real-time analytical data foundations

Real-time isn’t a buzzword, it’s the performance edge for companies like Vercel, Canva, and Framer. Tinybird helps them transform massive streams of data into instant insights and real-time user experiences.

To share what we’ve learned over the last 5 years running Petabyte-sized clusters, we built a free course on real-time analytical data foundations designed for developers who want to master the basics and build faster, smarter data products.

Join the course for free

Dive into the latest developments in Go cryptography from GopherCon 2025, including the introduction of post-quantum key exchanges and the new FIPS 140-3 Go Cryptographic Module. Discover how these advancements aim to future-proof your applications against quantum threats while maintaining a stellar security track record!

Discover how the MAKER system achieved a groundbreaking feat by solving a million-step task with zero errors! By breaking down tasks into minimal subtasks and using a multi-agent voting scheme for error correction, MAKER demonstrates a new way to scale AI processes efficiently.

Tired of complex search solutions like Elasticsearch? Discover how to build a straightforward search engine that integrates seamlessly with your existing database, offering full control and easy debugging. Learn the magic of tokenization and weighting to find relevant results without the hassle of external services!

Discover how a missing VPC Endpoint led to a $1,000 AWS bill due to unexpected NAT Gateway charges, and learn how to prevent similar costly surprises with simple yet crucial configurations.

Projects

Osgrep is a powerful tool that brings natural-language search to your codebase, working like ‘grep’ but with the ability to find concepts, not just strings. It’s fast, local, and integrates seamlessly with coding agents like Claude Code, making it a must-have for developers looking to streamline their workflow!