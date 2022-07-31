This week we discuss new way to understand dependency age, why leap seconds could be bad, and the little known things about sockets.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

PS: I know we have been a little delayed but we should be dropping a new post on Tuesday so stay tuned for that.

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

News

libyear Interesting new way to approximate software dependency freshness. Simply how old a particular package is from the latest release.

Airflow’s Problem Great breakdown on usages of Airflow and how things are changing today.

It’s time to leave the leap second in the past Argument against leap seconds, great read for the uninitiated.

Projects

GitHub - charmbracelet/gum: A tool for glamorous shell scripts 🎀 A tool for glamorous shell scripts. Leverage the power of Bubbles and Lip Gloss in your scripts and aliases without writing any Go code!