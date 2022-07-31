Arc Notes Weekly #11: Stimulus
This week we discuss new way to understand dependency age, why leap seconds could be bad, and the little known things about sockets.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
PS: I know we have been a little delayed but we should be dropping a new post on Tuesday so stay tuned for that.
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
News
libyear
Interesting new way to approximate software dependency freshness. Simply how old a particular package is from the latest release.
Why Intuitive Troubleshooting Has Stopped Working for You - Honeycomb
Airflow’s Problem
Great breakdown on usages of Airflow and how things are changing today.
What they don’t teach you about sockets
It’s time to leave the leap second in the past
Argument against leap seconds, great read for the uninitiated.
Projects
GitHub - charmbracelet/gum: A tool for glamorous shell scripts 🎀
A tool for glamorous shell scripts. Leverage the power of Bubbles and Lip Gloss in your scripts and aliases without writing any Go code!
GitHub - servian/aws-auto-cleanup: Programmatically delete AWS resources based on an allowlist and time to live (TTL) settings
GitHub - kffl/speedbump: TCP proxy for simulating variable, yet predictable network latency
Speedbump is a TCP proxy written in Go which allows for simulating variable network latency.
GitHub - chaos-mesh/chaos-mesh: A Chaos Engineering Platform for Kubernetes.