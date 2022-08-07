This week we discuss GraphQL, State of the Cloud, incident managment, and how the cookie came to be.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

News

Use One Big Server - Speculative Branches Really dope articles on physical hardware and what its capable of.

Projects

GitHub - phiresky/sqlite-zstd: Transparent dictionary-based row-level compression for SQLite Row level compression for SQLite, with the potential to reduce overall size by 80%

Does your data fit in RAM? Very cool site that shows off what servers could handled your data in memory.

GitHub - acorn-io/acorn: A simple application deployment framework for Kubernetes Early development but something to keep an eye on for your k8s deployments.

