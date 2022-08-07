Arc Notes Weekly #12: The Cloud ☁️
This week we discuss GraphQL, State of the Cloud, incident managment, and how the cookie came to be.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
News
HashiCorp State of Cloud Strategy Survey
GraphQL kinda sucks | Hacker News
Hijacking email with Cloudflare Email Routing
Use One Big Server - Speculative Branches
Really dope articles on physical hardware and what its capable of.
Incident Management
Projects
GitHub - phiresky/sqlite-zstd: Transparent dictionary-based row-level compression for SQLite
Row level compression for SQLite, with the potential to reduce overall size by 80%
Does your data fit in RAM?
Very cool site that shows off what servers could handled your data in memory.
GitHub - acorn-io/acorn: A simple application deployment framework for Kubernetes
Early development but something to keep an eye on for your k8s deployments.
Lou Montulli and the invention of cookie | Hidden Heroes
How Lou created the original web cookie and how a week of his life turned into something he could never imagine.