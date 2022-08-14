This week we discuss handling k8s healthchecks, understanding your delivery lead time, and how Starlink got hacked with 25 dollar mod chip!

We released our Redis Explained post this past week check it out, in case you missed it!

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

News

Black Hat Starlink successfully hacked using $25 Modchip

“Who Should Write the Terraform?” Rundown of how we deploy and write software and how various responsibilities evolved overtime.

Delivery Lead Time In Practice What's your DLT?

Projects

Overview — filibuster documentation Filibuster is the prototype implementation of Service-level fault injection testing

GitHub - grafana/metrictank: metrics2.0 based, multi-tenant timeseries store for Graphite and friends. metrictank is a multi-tenant timeseries platform that can be used as a backend or replacement for graphite.

The Unfavourite

