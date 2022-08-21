This week we discuss liveness and readiness probes for k8s, improving system latency with Discord, and distributed SQLite database!

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

News

ravynOS – Finesse of macOS. Freedom of FreeBSD. ravynOS - Finesse of macOS. Freedom of FreeBSD.

How Discord Supercharges Network Disks for Extreme Low Latency Speeding up network disks to save latency time!

Programming breakthroughs we need I really enjoy these types of posts that highlight problems that need solving.

Projects

GitHub - losfair/mvsqlite: Distributed, MVCC SQLite that runs on FoundationDB. Distributed, MVCC SQLite that runs on FoundationDB.