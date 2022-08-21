Arc Notes Weekly #14: Terminal 💻
This week we discuss liveness and readiness probes for k8s, improving system latency with Discord, and distributed SQLite database!
Enjoy this week's round-up!
News
Slowing Down to Speed Up - Circuit Breakers for Slack’s CI/CD - Slack Engineering
ravynOS – Finesse of macOS. Freedom of FreeBSD.
How Discord Supercharges Network Disks for Extreme Low Latency
Speeding up network disks to save latency time!
Best Practices for Kubernetes Readiness and Liveness Probes | Datree.io
Programming breakthroughs we need
I really enjoy these types of posts that highlight problems that need solving.
Projects
GitHub - losfair/mvsqlite: Distributed, MVCC SQLite that runs on FoundationDB.
Distributed, MVCC SQLite that runs on FoundationDB.
GitHub - zinclabs/zinc: ZincSearch. A lightweight alternative to elasticsearch that requires minimal resources, written in Go.
A lightweight alternative to elasticsearch that requires minimal resources, written in Go.