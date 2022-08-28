Arc Notes Weekly #15: Squeeze 🍋
This week we discuss types of container ochestrators, debugging applications, and scaling read concurrency with SQLite.
This week we discuss types of container orchestrators, debugging application performance, and detailed breakdown between Tauri and Electron.
We recently shared a post on Granularity of Systems if you haven't seen it its worth a look. Monoliths, Microservices and SOAs.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
News
The Future of NGINX: Getting Back to Our Open Source Roots - NGINX
Glad to see a refocus on developer experience and tooling.
The container orchestrator landscape
Fixing Memory Exhaustion Bugs in My Golang Web App
Memory exhaustion bug and how to get to the root of it with a third party in the middle.
Pricing at Lyft
Tauri VS. Electron - Real world application
Detailed breakdown between two desktop application platforms.
How SQLite Scales Read Concurrency
Projects
GitHub - jetpack-io/devbox: Instant, easy, predictable shells and containers.
GitHub - itchyny/gojq: Pure Go implementation of jq
The Favourite
Design the next iPhone
This was fun!
SSH commit verification now supported | GitHub Changelog
