This week we discuss 1 million QPS with MySQL, Stable Diffusion, and do we practice everything we preach about DevOps?

News

Stable Diffusion is a really big deal This week couldn't be complete without an article on Stable Diffusion.

Working with Lambda function versions | no dogma blog Dealing lambda function versions

One million queries per second with MySQL sysbench tests to scale vitess to over 1 million QPS.

Projects

GitHub - teamhanko/hanko: A passkey-first approach to authentication that takes you on the journey beyond passwords. For better security, conversion rates, and happier users. Hanko is an open-source user authentication system with a focus on moving the login beyond passwords

