Arc Notes Weekly #16: Floppy 💾
This week we discuss 1 millions QPS with MySQL, Stable Diffusion, and do we really actually practice everything we preach about DevOps?
We recently shared a post on Types of Memory. If you haven't seen it, it's worth a look.
News
Stable Diffusion is a really big deal
This week couldn't be complete without an article on Stable Diffusion.
How we clone a running VM in 2 seconds - CodeSandbox Blog
Working with Lambda function versions | no dogma blog
Dealing lambda function versions
Devops: An Idea so Good, No One Admits They Don’t Do It
One million queries per second with MySQL
sysbench tests to scale vitess to over 1 million QPS.
Projects
GitHub - ktock/buildg: Interactive debugger for Dockerfile, with support for IDEs (VS Code, Emacs, Neovim, etc.)
Tool to interactively debug Dockerfile based on BuildKit.
GitHub - teamhanko/hanko: A passkey-first approach to authentication that takes you on the journey beyond passwords. For better security, conversion rates, and happier users.
Hanko is an open-source user authentication system with a focus on moving the login beyond passwords
If You Want This Job, We Must Interview You Forever