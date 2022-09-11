This week we discuss Lost Art of SysAdmin, Malloy new way to SQL, and new distributed programming language Unison.

News

The Lost Art of System Administration As we build new things we understand the fundamental building blocks even less.

Carlin Eng A Sequel to SQL? An introduction to Malloy

Projects

GitHub - meienberger/runtipi: ⛺️ Tipi is a homeserver for everyone! One command setup, one click installs for your favorites self-hosted apps. ✨ Being a big homelabber, i love this. Tipi is a personal homeserver orchestrator.

Unison | A friendly, statically-typed, functional programming language from the future · Unison programming language New programming language with new approach to distributed programs.

