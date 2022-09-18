This week we discuss Nginx vs. Caddy, When you should use Bazel, and the future of the kernel with Rust!

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

News

Building the future of the command line Interesting concept around CLI movement, but I shouldn't need a GPU to get shell access.

35 Million Hot Dogs: Benchmarking Caddy vs. Nginx Benchmarks are always cool to read, but aren't the only thing and highly subjective use cases presented.

A pair of Rust kernel modules This is a really cool development!

Projects

Grafana Incident for incident management is now generally available in Grafana Cloud This is great!

GitHub - danielealbano/cachegrand: cachegrand - a modern OSS Key-Value store built for today’s hardware cachegrand is an open-source fast, scalable and modular key-value store designed from the ground up to take advantage of modern hardware