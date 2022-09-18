Arc Notes Weekly #18: Caps ⛰️
This week we discuss Nginx vs. Caddy, When you should use Bazel, and the future of the kernel with Rust!
Enjoy this week's round-up!
News
Building the future of the command line
Interesting concept around CLI movement, but I shouldn't need a GPU to get shell access.
35 Million Hot Dogs: Benchmarking Caddy vs. Nginx
Benchmarks are always cool to read, but aren't the only thing and highly subjective use cases presented.
Cloudflare Ditches Nginx For In-House, Rust-Written Pingora
A pair of Rust kernel modules
This is a really cool development!
When to use Bazel?
Projects
Grafana Incident for incident management is now generally available in Grafana Cloud
This is great!
GitHub - danielealbano/cachegrand: cachegrand - a modern OSS Key-Value store built for today’s hardware
cachegrand is an open-source fast, scalable and modular key-value store designed from the ground up to take advantage of modern hardware
What Makes a Senior Engineer? Writing Software vs Building Systems