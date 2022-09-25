Arc Notes Weekly #19: Nuovo 🆕
This week we discuss the reality of the software supply chain, ways to secure your infrastructure, and a picture that contains its own MD5 hash.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
News
There is no “software supply chain” — iliana.fyi
Interesting take on supply chain.
Analyzing the GitHub marketplace - Dependency security is a big issue
The Many Ways to Manage Access to an EC2 Instance
Great post on how to manage infrastructure access
PostgreSQL + TimescaleDB: 1000x Faster Queries, 90% Data Compression, and Much More
Projects
NATS Server 2.9 Release
WunderBase - Serverless GraphQL Database on top of SQLite, Firecracker and Prisma
♥️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes