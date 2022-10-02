Arc Notes Weekly #20: Heavy Duty Engineer 👷
This week we discuss State of DevOps 2022, Managing scaling system for logging and data ingestion and does anyone even like Kubernetes?
This week we discuss State of DevOps 2022, Managing scaling system for logging and data ingestion and does anyone even like Kubernetes?
Yesterday we shared the post on Quorums give it a look! Keep an eye our for more later this week! 🪄
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
News
DORA 2022 Accelerate State of DevOps Report now out | Google Cloud Blog
Reducing Logging Cost by Two Orders of Magnitude using CLP
Does anyone even *like* Kubernetes?
Seriously.
Scaling data ingestion for machine learning training at Meta
🐦 We are hoping to build the largest system design community on the internet! We would love for you to join us. You can find us here on Twitter.
Projects
GitHub - cloudflare/workerd: The JavaScript / Wasm runtime that powers Cloudflare Workers
GitHub - SigNoz/signoz: SigNoz is an open-source APM. It helps developers monitor their applications & troubleshoot problems, an open-source alternative to DataDog, NewRelic, etc. 🔥 🖥. 👉 Open source Application Performance Monitoring (APM) & Observability tool
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
NVD - CVE-2022-36934
This is a fun one. Remote code execution on WhatsApp video calls.