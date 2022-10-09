This week we discuss Software engineering practices, the state of security of AWS, and the popularization of eBPF.

Earlier this week, we shared the post on the 12 Factor App Revisited! We think you will enjoy the infographic shared at the end.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

News

Software engineering practices Good list of software engineering practices

Skyfall: eBPF agent for infrastructure observability eBPF is growing in popularity. Give it a look.

Projects

Postgres WASM by Snaplet and Supabase postgres-wasm is a PostgreSQL server that runs inside a browser.