Arc Notes Weekly #21: Thanksgiving 🇨🇦
This week we discuss Software engineering practices, the state of security of AWS, and the popularization of eBPF.
This week we discuss Software engineering practices, the state of security of AWS, and the popularization of eBPF.
Earlier this week, we shared the post on the 12 Factor App Revisited! We think you will enjoy the infographic shared at the end.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design news from around the web. We have a community just under 20K strong. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
News
ClickHouse Cloud is now in Public Beta
Software engineering practices
Good list of software engineering practices
The State of AWS Security
Skyfall: eBPF agent for infrastructure observability
eBPF is growing in popularity. Give it a look.
Projects
Postgres WASM by Snaplet and Supabase
postgres-wasm is a PostgreSQL server that runs inside a browser.
GitHub - coroot/coroot: A monitoring and troubleshooting tool for microservice architectures.
Kernel 6.0 released
Good thing for Intel their old GPUs don't support any other kernel version.