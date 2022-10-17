Arc Notes Weekly #22: Late Shift 🕘
This week we discuss software development pragmatism, disposable root servers, and Toyota's leaked secret key! Oh, apparently you can "unlaunch" things.
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We have a community just under 20K strong. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
This week we discuss software development pragmatism, disposable root servers, and Toyota's leaked secret key! Oh, apparently you can "unlaunch" things.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
News
Redpanda vs Apache Kafka: A performance comparison (2022 update)
I have heard alot of good things about redpanda, take this good post with a grain of salt though.
Disposable Root Servers
A Database Without Dynamic Memory Allocation | TigerBeetle
You should not be using AWS. Probably.
fantastic post about pragmatism.
How Trying New Programming Languages Helped Me Grow as a Software Engineer
How boring should your team’s codebases be
Projects
GitHub - metlo-labs/metlo: Metlo is an open-source API security platform.
Metlo is an open-source API security platform.
The Unfavourite
💔 The Unfavourite - this section which hopefully won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly low point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the unfavourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Toyota Suffered a Data Breach by Accidentally Exposing A Secret Key Publicly On GitHub
Unlaunching The 12GB 4080