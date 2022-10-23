This week we discuss who should have access to production, leaving the cloud, and the slow death of DevOps.

Keep an eye out for a longer post about Docker Explained coming in the next few weeks.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We have a community just under 20K strong. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

News

YAGNI exceptions You Aren't Gonna Need It..maybe. (2021)

Why we’re leaving the cloud dhh is leaving the cloud.

🐦 We are hoping to build the largest system design community on the internet! We would love for you to join us. You can find us here on Twitter.

Projects

pyinfra automates infrastructure super fast at massive scale pyinfra automates infrastructure super fast at massive scale. It can be used for ad-hoc command execution, service deployment, configuration management and more.v

GitHub - rqlite/rqlite: The lightweight, distributed relational database built on SQLite The lightweight, distributed relational database built on SQLite

GitHub - madler/pigz: A parallel implementation of gzip for modern multi-processor, multi-core machines. A parallel implementation of gzip for modern multi-processor, multi-core machines.

I almost didn't share this article but its worth discussing i captured most of my thoughts in these tweets.