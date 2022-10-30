Arc Notes Weekly #24: ARC2
This week we discuss CORS so you can finally remember it this time, building an image hashing system and debugging sad servers.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
News
What is CORS?
Simple, Fast, and Scalable Reverse Image Search Using Perceptual Hashes and DynamoDB
Limiting image duplication and blocking known moderated content.
Shell Script Best Practices — The Sharat’s
Projects
GitHub - valeriansaliou/sonic: 🦔 Fast, lightweight & schema-less search backend. An alternative to Elasticsearch that runs on a few MBs of RAM.
GitHub - charmbracelet/vhs: Your CLI home video recorder 📼
Your CLI home video recorder 📼
Turbopack - The successor to Webpack
What “Work” Looks Like
SadServers - Troubleshooting Linux Servers