Arc Notes Weekly #25: Blue Bird
This week we discuss the need to replace TCP in the data center, solve common Kubernetes problems, and find a new way to profile your applications continuously.
This week we discuss the need to replace TCP in the data center, solve common Kubernetes problems, and find a new way to profile your applications continuously.
We recently posted about Load Balancers and their uses. Check it out here.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We have a community just under 22K strong. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
Articles
It’s Time to Replace TCP in the Datacenter
Solving common problems with Kubernetes
In defense of linked lists -
Portmaster 1.0, A New Era for Privacy
Projects
GitHub - apenwarr/blip: A tool for seeing your Internet latency. Try it at http://gfblip.appspot.com/
GitHub - safing/portmaster: 🏔 Love Freedom - ❌ Block Mass Surveillance
GitHub - grafana/phlare: 🔥 horizontally-scalable, highly-available, multi-tenant continuous profiling aggregation system
The Unfavourite
💔 The Unfavourite - this section which hopefully won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly low point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the unfavourite, tweet at @arcnotes
The Sky Is Not Falling: Disclosed OpenSSL Bugs Are Serious but Not Critical
Why Did the OpenSSL Punycode Vulnerability Happen