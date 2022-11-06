This week we discuss the need to replace TCP in the data center, solve common Kubernetes problems, and find a new way to profile your applications continuously.

We recently posted about Load Balancers and their uses. Check it out here.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We have a community just under 22K strong. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

Projects

The Unfavourite