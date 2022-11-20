This week, we talk about how artificial intelligence can find bugs in our code, how warm caches are much better than cold ones, how scaling mastodon might be difficult, and where the term "boilerplate code" originates from.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Articles

AI Found a Bug in My Code This is starting to become useful, not entirely sure how consistent this would be beyond the example, but something to look forward too.

Performance Optimizations Can Have Unexpectedly Large Effects When Combined With Caches Caches can be magical for batch jobs in tight loops.

Projects

GitHub - teaxyz/cli: the unified package manager (brew2) Break down the silos between programming communities, throw together scripts that use entirely separate tools and languages and share them with the world with a simple one-liner.

