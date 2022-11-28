Arc Notes Weekly #28: Servers
This week we talk about a distributed manifesto, how to troubleshoot strange performance issues with improved hardware, and how to draw diagrams in code.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Stable Diffusion 2.0 Release — Stability.Ai
The Distributed Computing Manifesto
Seeing through hardware counters: a journey to threefold performance increase
Projects
GitHub - nektos/act: Run your GitHub Actions locally 🚀
GitHub - terrastruct/d2: D2 is a modern diagram scripting language that turns text to diagrams.
This is really cool for diagramming.
GitHub - runfinch/finch: The Finch CLI an open source client for container development
The Perks of a High-Documentation, Low-Meeting Work Culture
The Impossible Port: MacOS