Arc Notes Weekly #29: ChatGPT
This week, we discuss Extism's new ABI of sorts for all your code, the rise of ChatGPT, and SSE & Scaling Black Friday.
Have fun reading this week's summary! Stayed tuned for new post on Database Sharding coming this week!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
ChatGPT: Optimizing Language Models for Dialogue
I think this might be the future here.
Everything I wish I knew when learning C
Extism: make all software programmable | Extism - make all software programmable. Extend from within.
ABI around WASM. Interesting.
What I’ve Learned in 45 Years in the Software Industry
I/O is no longer the bottleneck
Using Server Sent Events to Simplify Real-time Streaming at Scale
I have always been a fan of SSE for unidirectional communication.
Software disenchantment
Projects
GitHub - max-sixty/aoc-gpt: Solve Advent of Code puzzles with GPT-3
like I said this is starting to look like the future.
GitHub - invoke-ai/InvokeAI: This version of Stable Diffusion features a slick WebGUI, an interactive command-line script that combines text2img and img2img functionality in a “dream bot” style interface, and multiple features and other enhancements. For more info, see the website link below.
Notice of Recent Security Incident - The LastPass Blog