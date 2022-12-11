This week, we discuss the hidden costs of slow builds, K8s runtime observability, and a bug in SQLite. A slow week as people start wrapping up for the holidays.

Have fun reading this week's round-up! Stay tuned for a new post on Database Sharding Explained coming tomorrow!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

Articles

Experiment: The hidden costs of waiting on slow build times | The GitHub Blog Interesting post with some real costs behind things. Chart below is from the post.

The cloudy layers of modern-day programming Great post by Vicki! VendorOps is an amazing term.

Projects

NCurses Disk Usage apparently people are just learning about ncdu. check it out if you haven't.

GitHub - cloudwego/hertz: Go HTTP framework with high-performance and strong-extensibility for building micro-services. go web framework out of the bytedance team.