Arc Notes Weekly #30: Capacity
This week, we discuss the hidden costs of slow builds, K8s runtime observability, and a bug in SQLite. A slow week as people start wrapping up for the holidays.
Have fun reading this week's round-up! Stay tuned for a new post on Database Sharding Explained coming tomorrow!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Experiment: The hidden costs of waiting on slow build times | The GitHub Blog
Interesting post with some real costs behind things. Chart below is from the post.
Boosting Kubernetes container runtime observability with OpenTelemetry
The cloudy layers of modern-day programming
Great post by Vicki! VendorOps is an amazing term.
How I found a bug in SQLite - Vallified
Projects
NCurses Disk Usage
apparently people are just learning about ncdu. check it out if you haven't.
GitHub - cloudwego/hertz: Go HTTP framework with high-performance and strong-extensibility for building micro-services.
go web framework out of the bytedance team.
Communications system achieves fastest laser link from space yet
This is pretty dope!
Company, team, self.
Great post by Will.