Arc Notes Weekly #31: Penalties
This week, we discuss scaling for 50 million uploads per day from the Canva team, how eBay transitioned to OpenTelemetry, and NormConf talks!
Seems like a slow week, lots of drama to get distracted with. 😅
Have fun reading this week's round-up! Those of you who have just joined us we recently shared an article on Database Sharding you might want to checkout! We got more on the way later this week.
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
From Zero to 50 Million Uploads per Day: Scaling Media at Canva
Why and How eBay Pivoted to OpenTelemetry
Adopting OpenTelemetry at scale.
Enabling static analysis of SQL queries at Meta
Projects
GitHub - antonmedv/fx: Terminal JSON viewer
Terminal JSON viewer
GitHub - pynecone-io/pynecone: Web apps in pure Python.
Build performant, customizable web apps in pure Python.
Google introduces end-to-end encryption for Gmail on the web
Finally.