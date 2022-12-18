This week, we discuss scaling for 50 million uploads per day from the Canva team, how eBay transitioned to OpenTelemetry and NormConf talks!

Seems like a slow week, lots of drama to get distracted with. 😅

Have fun reading this week's round-up! Those of you who have just joined us we recently shared an article on Database Sharding you might want to checkout! We got more on the way later this week.

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

Articles

Why and How eBay Pivoted to OpenTelemetry Adopting OpenTelemetry at scale.

Here is a link to the lightning talk playlist from NormConf.

Projects

GitHub - antonmedv/fx: Terminal JSON viewer Terminal JSON viewer