Arc Notes Weekly #32: Nuovo
This week, we discuss running Twitter on one machine, ChatGPT vs Google, and Database Year In Review.
Have fun reading this week's round-up! Those of you who have just joined us we recently shared a little challenge you might find fun over this afternoon. You can get the first clue here.
Happy new year!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Production Twitter on One Machine? 100Gbps NICs and NVMe are fast - Tristan Hume
Interesting take on Twitter Infrastructure
Faster MySQL with HTTP/3
ChatGPT versus Google and other search engines – the winner is ..
I disagree with this a lot actually, especially if pace keeps going.
How GPT3 Works - Visualizations and Animations
Great read, if you haven't been keeping up with th tech around ChatGPT.
Databases in 2022: A Year in Review - OtterTune
Projects
GitHub - bigscience-workshop/petals: 🌸 Run 100B+ language models at home, BitTorrent-style. Fine-tuning and inference up to 10x faster than offloading
🌸 Run 100B+ language models at home, BitTorrent-style.
GitHub - Owez/yark: YouTube archiving made simple
CircleCI security alert: Rotate any secrets stored in CircleCI (Updated Jan 7)
I scanned every package on PyPi and found 57 live AWS keys