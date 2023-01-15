This week, we discuss what happens when a CPU starts, HTTP/3 prioritization, and how your tech stack isn't your product.

Have fun reading this week's round-up! For those who attempted the CTF, here is a write-up from Evan, who shows how he solved it.

Stayed tuned for a post next week on Scaling Software Systems we have been cooking up.

Articles

Interesting read on what happens when a CPU starts. A CPU is a chip that receives instructions, and then performs those instructions. The actions of the CPU can be summarized very simply:. It simply executes instructions from memory. Every CPU has a particular point in memory where it begins reading instructions after it has been reset. The CPU's instructions are sometimes called "opcodes".

Logging practices I follow It doesn't matter what kind of software you're making, you're probably using logging every day.

If you deal with Web Performance, you've probably heard about HTTP resource prioritization. What exactly does prioritization mean? How does it work under the hood? and do all browsers agree on which resources are most important (hint: no, they don't)?

Projects

GitHub - openai/openai-cookbook: Examples and guides for using the OpenAI API Guides for using the OpenAI API

