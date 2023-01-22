Arc Notes Weekly #34: Headroom
This week, we discuss small mistakes and what it takes to take down a large system, fairness in multi-tenant systems, and the best GPUs to get for machine learning at home.
Stay tuned for Scaling post coming out later this week.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
Articles
A small mistake does not a complex systems failure make
When was the last time the FAA suffered a catastrophic outage? You need to understand how the system actually works in order to make sense of how a large-scale failure can happen. A small mistake with a file transfer is a hopelessly incomplete explanation for how the FAA system actually failed.
Crane: Uber’s Next-Gen Infrastructure Stack
Very informative write up from Uber.
Fairness in multi-tenant systems
Interesting articles on how Amazon ensures multi-tenant environments.
How eBay’s Notification Platform Used Fault Injection in New Ways
Projects
GitHub - jgm/pandoc: Universal markup converter
Release 3.0 https://pandoc.org/releases.html
Bun v0.5 | Bun Blog
20 Things I’ve Learned in my 20 Years as a Software Engineer
The Best GPUs for Deep Learning in 2023 — An In-depth Analysis