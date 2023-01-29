This week, we discuss how to transfer data at scale, features we would like to see with PostgreSQL, and like of a DNS query in Kubernetes.

Articles

How Uber Optimizes the Timing of Push Notifications using ML and Linear Programming Interesting read on what is possible with enough data and training.

In Kubernetes, DNS queries follow a specific path to resolve the IP address of a hostname. In this blog post, you will learn the life of a DNS query in Kubernetes step-by-step.

Features I’d like in PostgreSQL | Gil’s LotD Some really deep cut suggestions and some simple ones too.

Projects

GitHub - groundcover-com/caretta: Instant K8s service dependency map, right to your Grafana. Instant K8s service dependency map into Grafana using eBPF