Arc Notes Weekly #35: Clock
This week, we discuss how to transfer data at scale, features we would like to see with PostgreSQL, and like of a DNS query in Kubernetes.
Respond here with what you would like to know about scaling software systems?
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
How Uber Optimizes the Timing of Push Notifications using ML and Linear Programming
Interesting read on what is possible with enough data and training.
The life of a DNS query in Kubernetes
In Kubernetes, DNS queries follow a specific path to resolve the IP address of a hostname. In this blog post, you will learn the life of a DNS query in Kubernetes step-by-step.
Features I’d like in PostgreSQL | Gil’s LotD
Some really deep cut suggestions and some simple ones too.
How DoorDash Secures Data Transfer Between Cloud and On-Premise Data Centers - DoorDash Engineering Blog
Projects
GitHub - groundcover-com/caretta: Instant K8s service dependency map, right to your Grafana.
Instant K8s service dependency map into Grafana using eBPF
How to debug
The Untold Story of SQLite - CoRecursive Podcast