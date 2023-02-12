This week, we learn a few differences between containerization tools or how to live without them, how to create better metric dashboards, and how much you can squeeze out of a 4-dollar VPS.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

Articles

GPT in 60 Lines of NumPy | Jay Mody Very informative post on GPT for developers.

Crafting container images without Dockerfiles what if I don't want to use docker or podman? Interesting read.

Dashboards are powerful tools for monitoring and troubleshooting your system. Too often, however, we run into an incident, jump to the dashboard, just to find ourselves drowning in endless data and unable to find what we need.

Projects

GitHub - dolthub/dolt: Dolt – Git for Data Dolt is a SQL database that you can fork, clone, branch, merge, push and pull just like a Git repository.

Home - zrok An open source sharing solution built on OpenZiti, the zero trust networking platform.