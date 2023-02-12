Arc Notes Weekly #37: Bridge
This week, we learn a few differences between containerization tools or how to live without them, how to create better metric dashboards, and how much you can squeeze out of a 4-dollar VPS.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
GPT in 60 Lines of NumPy | Jay Mody
Very informative post on GPT for developers.
Podman vs Docker: Comparing the Two Containerization Tools
Blue-Green Deployment from the Trenches
Crafting container images without Dockerfiles
what if I don't want to use docker or podman? Interesting read.
Why You Can’t Find Anything in Your Monitoring Dashboards
Dashboards are powerful tools for monitoring and troubleshooting your system. Too often, however, we run into an incident, jump to the dashboard, just to find ourselves drowning in endless data and unable to find what we need.
AliceGG • How much can you really get out of a 4$ VPS?
Projects
GitHub - dolthub/dolt: Dolt – Git for Data
Dolt is a SQL database that you can fork, clone, branch, merge, push and pull just like a Git repository.
Home - zrok
An open source sharing solution built on OpenZiti, the zero trust networking platform.
Kubernetes is great, but it’s been a 7 year distraction