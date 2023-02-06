This week, we discuss handling asynchronous workloads, system insights that can be gleaned from graph databases, and TimSort has been beaten!

Articles

Asynchronous computing at Meta: Overview and learnings Updates to the asynchronous computing platform for storage and processing of data.

At Cloudflare, we take steps to ensure we are resilient against failure at all levels of our infrastructure. This includes Kafka, which we use for critical workflows such as sending time-sensitive emails and alerts.

PageRank Algorithm for Graph Databases Extremely interesting article using Graph databases to determine critical nodes in systems.

FOSDEM 2023 - Glidesort Sorting is one of the most common algorithms used in programming, and virtually every standard library contains a routine for it.

Projects

DriftDB | DriftDB DriftDB is a real-time data backend that runs on the edge

