Arc Notes Weekly #39: Verify
This week, we will learn about the internals of Firecracker, running databases in Kubernetes, and transitioning from PostgreSQL to DynamoDb
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Firecracker internals: a deep dive inside the technology powering AWS Lambda
Great deep dive on firecracker internals
Running Databases on Kubernetes | QuestDB
How DoorDash Designed a Successful Write-Heavy Scalable and Reliable Inventory Platform
From Postgres to Amazon DynamoDB ￼
Projects
GitHub - deislabs/ratify: Artifact Ratification Framework
Ratify a verification engine as a binary executable and on Kubernetes which enables verification of artifact security metadata
GitHub - ko-build/ko: Build and deploy Go applications
Most Data Work Seems Fundamentally Worthless — Ludicity