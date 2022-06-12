We have a few post lined up for the coming weeks. I am really excited to share it with community!

Enjoy this week's round up!

Introducing Zelos: A ZooKeeper API leveraging Delos The scale Meta is operating at pushes tools we use to their limits. This article shows how they extended ZooKeeper with Delos.

Ultrasonic payments | Charlie Gerard | Senior frontend developer & Creative Technologist Really cool technology demo, sending data through sound! 🔊

Cull your dependencies Great post about managing your dependencies and getting rid of what you don't need.