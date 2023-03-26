This week, we will learn How Discord Stored Trillions of Messages, How to get more efficiency with your Kubernetes Setup, and How DoorDash uses CockroachDB.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Mahdi Yusuf

Articles

Practical tips for rightsizing your Kubernetes workloads The promise of K8s aside from obvious ones is efficiency this article discusses why costs seems to have ballooned.

Discord Blog How Discord Stores Trillions of Messages

Kubernetes Infrastructure At Medium Always fun to read about different setups.

Projects

Autometrics Interesting project which tries to provide system specific context, built on top of prometheus and open telemetry.

