This week, we will learn How Etsy Scaled With Vitess, What complex systems teach us about software engineering, and What do `Architects` really do?

Articles

What complex systems can teach us about building software Incredible article that looks are software development from a different angle.

Database “sharding” came from UO? This a pieces of history wasn't aware of.

Projects

cznic / sqlite · GitLab I guess main benefit here is being able to cross compile easier. Still early days though.

GitHub - openai/openai-cookbook: Examples and guides for using the OpenAI API This is really handy.

