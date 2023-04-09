Arc Notes Weekly #41: Hype
This week, we will learn How Etsy Scaled With Vitess, What complex systems teach us about software engineering, and What do `Architects` really do?
This week, we will learn How Etsy Scaled With Vitess, What complex systems teach us about software engineering, and What do `Architects` really do?
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
Articles
What complex systems can teach us about building software
Incredible article that looks are software development from a different angle.
Etsy Engineering | Scaling Etsy Payments with Vitess: Part 1 – The Data Model
Database “sharding” came from UO?
This a pieces of history wasn't aware of.
Projects
cznic / sqlite · GitLab
I guess main benefit here is being able to cross compile easier. Still early days though.
GitHub - openai/openai-cookbook: Examples and guides for using the OpenAI API
This is really handy.
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Architects, Anti-Patterns, and Organizational Fuckery
I've gotta say, I've felt these things a lot, and it seems like architects can be split into two very different groups.
The real “must have” tools for programmers