Arc Notes Weekly #42: Auto Pilot ✈️
This week, we will learn How Wikimedia deals with DDoS attacks, Load Balancer algorithms, How TikTok adjusts to our preferences so quickly?
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Wikimedia Foundation
Uptime Guarantees — A Pragmatic Perspective
Load Balancing
Incredible articles that goes through load balancing algorithms with visuals.
SimulatedRides: How Lyft uses load testing to ensure reliable service during peak events
Monolith: The Recommendation System Behind TikTok
This article covers the key innovation on how Tiktok adjusts to our preferences so quickly.
Projects
GitHub - Significant-Gravitas/Auto-GPT: An experimental open-source attempt to make GPT-4 fully autonomous.
This might scare you, but it shouldn't.
GitHub - jitsucom/jitsu: Jitsu is an open-source Segment alternative. Fully-scriptable data ingestion engine for modern data teams. Set-up a real-time data pipeline in minutes, not days
