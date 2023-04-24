This week, we will learn How RocksDB works, Dealing with multi-tenancy, and writing code using LLMs the right way.

Articles

How RocksDB works - Artem Krylysov Findings from an engineer working with RocksDB for 4 years.

Surprising Scalability of Multitenancy - Marc’s Blog Tales of Multitenacy; Something I generally try to avoid.

Projects

Minigpt-4 Looks like LLMs can improve computer vision as well.

