Arc Notes Weekly #44: Blue Check
This week, we'll be discussing strategies for maintaining the longevity of your monolith by dividing concerns, techniques for preventing PostgreSQL instances from crashing, and how constraints can contribute to the complexity of our systems.
This week, we'll be discussing strategies for maintaining the longevity of your monolith by dividing concerns, techniques for preventing PostgreSQL instances from crashing, and how constraints can contribute to the complexity of our systems.
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.
Articles
KubeCon Amsterdam Wrapup
Nice wrap up for KubeCon EU
Keep the monolith, but split the workloads | incident.io
Knowledge Retrieval Architecture for LLM’s (2023)
Best practices for LLMs
Nine ways to shoot yourself in the foot with PostgreSQL
Projects
GitHub - gotzmann/llama.go: llama.go is like llama.cpp in pure Golang!
GitHub - togethercomputer/RedPajama-Data: The RedPajama-Data repository contains code for preparing large datasets for training large language models.
Code preparing large datasets for training large language models.
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Sources of Complexity: Constraints
KISS