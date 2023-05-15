This week, we'll be discussing how hotspot performance fixes can lead to issues, monoliths and dinosaurs, how to avoid unnecessary rewrites.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people.

Articles

Big O Notation: A Simple Explanation With Examples Nice post explaining classic Big Os

Hotspot performance engineering fails Good article capturing what it is to work on a system long term.

What Happens When You Type a URL Into Your Browser? I retired this question maybe 5 years ago but always like reading how thorough people can get.

Projects