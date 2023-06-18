Arc Notes Weekly #48: Prism
This week, we will discuss the scaling of Kubernetes CronJobs, the infrastructure of modern image serving, and the operation of vector databases.
Additionally, the team at Apollo, is sharing a free ebook on selecting the correct GraphQL Architecture for your applications.
Articles
How I built my own learning-by-doing platform
Ivan walks us through how he built a platform for teaching DevOps engineers. Great read!
The modern way of serving images
How we learned to improve Kubernetes CronJobs at Scale (Part 1 of 2)
Dive deep into the technical and operational shortcomings of Kubernetes CronJob at scale.
[Free eBook] Choosing a GraphQL Architecture
Your GraphQL architecture choice plays a key role in driving customer experience, developer velocity, and modernization. Read this eBook for a step-by-step guide to help get the most out of your GraphQL stack and to learn how your peers are currently implementing GraphQL in their organizations.
Choosing a GraphQL Architecture
What is a Vector Database? | Pinecone
Team from pinecone walks us through a vector database that have become more popular with new found interest in AI.
How Canva saves millions annually in Amazon S3 costs
Projects
GitHub - fern-api/fern: Generate SDKs (client libraries) for your API
Generate SDKs (client libraries) for your API
