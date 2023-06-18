This week, we will discuss the scaling of Kubernetes CronJobs, the infrastructure of modern image serving, and the operation of vector databases.

Additionally, the team at Apollo, is sharing a free ebook on selecting the correct GraphQL Architecture for your applications.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

Articles

How I built my own learning-by-doing platform Ivan walks us through how he built a platform for teaching DevOps engineers. Great read!

How we learned to improve Kubernetes CronJobs at Scale (Part 1 of 2) Dive deep into the technical and operational shortcomings of Kubernetes CronJob at scale.

What is a Vector Database? | Pinecone Team from pinecone walks us through a vector database that have become more popular with new found interest in AI.

Projects

GitHub - fern-api/fern: Generate SDKs (client libraries) for your API Generate SDKs (client libraries) for your API