Arc Notes Weekly #47: Data Silos
This week, we will be discussing how to deal with health checks, exploring another amazing use case for SQLite, this time at the edge, and addressing the challenges of database growth and the accompanying pains along the way.
Additionally, the team at Apollo is offering a workshop on GraphQL at scale.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Six ways to shoot yourself in the foot with healthchecks
Why SQLite is so great for the edge
Interesting new use case for SQLite on the edge.
[Free Hands-on Workshop] GraphQL at Scale with Federation
Join Eve Porcello, Instructor and Software Developer at Moon Highway, where she'll cover authorization strategies, performance techniques, graph security, and more! Learn actionable insights that you can apply to your organization to deliver delightful customer experiences while ensuring security and compliance.
GraphQL at Scale with Apollo Federation 2 & GraphOS
The growing pains of database architecture
Wonderful deep dive into growing databases at Figma.
300ms Faster: Reducing Wikipedia’s Total Blocking Time
Projects
GitHub - hwchase17/langchain: ⚡ Building applications with LLMs through composability ⚡
Building applications with LLMs through composability
GitHub - PromtEngineer/localGPT: Chat with your documents on your local device using GPT models. No data leaves your device and 100% private.
Chat with your documents on your local device using GPT models.
