Arc Notes Weekly #46: Valuate
This week, we'll be discussing HTTP/3 impact on network latency, migrating traffic at scale, and when do you really start needing indexes?
Enjoy this week's round-up!
Mahdi Yusuf
Articles
You Don’t Always Need Indexes
Interesting post on when you actually need to start using indexes and when scanning is potentially faster. That point maybe farther along than you might think.
How Much Memory Do You Need to Run 1 Million Concurrent Tasks? | Piotr Kołaczkowski
Migrating Critical Traffic At Scale with No Downtime — Part 2
I would recommend reading both posts in the series.
Investigating the impact of HTTP3 on network latency for search
Is 20M of rows still a valid soft limit of MySQL table in 2023?
The answer is a simple no. Blog post explores answering it in detail.
Projects
GitHub - binwiederhier/ntfy: Send push notifications to your phone or desktop using PUT/POST
GitHub - geohot/tinygrad: You like pytorch? You like micrograd? You love tinygrad! ❤️
MotherDuck: The Simple Joys of Scaling Up
Scale up, its easy.