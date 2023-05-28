This week, we'll be discussing HTTP/3 impact on network latency, migrating traffic at scale, and when do you really start needing indexes?

Articles

You Don’t Always Need Indexes Interesting post on when you actually need to start using indexes and when scanning is potentially faster. That point maybe farther along than you might think.

Migrating Critical Traffic At Scale with No Downtime — Part 2 I would recommend reading both posts in the series.

Interesting finding that with HTTP/3 that delays only impacted that specific stream

Is 20M of rows still a valid soft limit of MySQL table in 2023? The answer is a simple no. Blog post explores answering it in detail.

Projects

