This week, we will discuss globally distributed objects stores, emerging LLM architectures and speeding up local development.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Articles

Linking Modular Architecture to Development Teams Can a modular architecture improve software delivery?

Emerging Architectures for LLM Applications | Andreessen Horowitz Emerging LLM Architecture

Tindall On Software Delays Key things to watch out for software development delays.

Ambry: LinkedIn’s Scalable Geo-Distributed Object Store Interesting write up on distributed object store from LinkedIn called Ambry.

Projects