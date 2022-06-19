Packed issue this week, with posts on computers being fast (who knew), learning new frameworks based on deno, and a few articles that are good reminders that we are stewards as much as builders.

News

fresh - The next-gen web framework. fresh boasts being the next-gen web framework with server side rendering based on deno.

No, QuestDB is not Faster than ClickHouse Here is a follow up article on the claims QuestDB made in an article we shared a couple of weeks ago.

The collapse of complex software Great article on the ever lasting fight against complexity and when to call it quits. Very few people work on the same systems for longer than 10 years.

Diagramming software architecture in code.

Debugging containerd Zendesk transitioned to a new container runtime, with that they need new tools to debug and introspect it.

The Favourites

Hertzbleed Attack This is some incredible research by the team; everyone working on cybersecurity and building cryptographic software this is a must read.