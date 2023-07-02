This week, we will discuss learnings from being a platform engineer the last year, should we be using ORMs, and migrations run with AWS Data Migration Service!

How Platform Engineering Works ~ chadxz.dev Lessons learned building a platform for others.

Is ORM still an ‘anti pattern’? I think the use of ORMs is probably the number 1 thing holding back backend engineers from leveling up.

Vectors are the new JSON in PostgreSQL What is old is new again

Relational Database Migration with AWS Database Migration Service (DMS) Migrations at scale using AWS DM.

GitHub - axllent/mailpit: An email and SMTP testing tool with API for developers It acts as both an SMTP server, and provides a web interface to view all captured emails. It also contains an API for automated integration testing.

GitHub - binpash/try: Inspect a command’s effects before modifying your live system Interested to see where this project goes.

The Password Game Fun game of passwords.