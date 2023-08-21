Arc Notes Weekly #52: Nóva
This week, we will discuss getting started with Llama, End to end tracing for operational insights and How much did Amazon spend on Prime Day?
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
End-to-end Tracing - Canva Engineering Blog
Service Delivery Index: A Driver for Reliability - Slack Engineering
Interesting article on driving reliability across an organization
I built a garbage collector for a language that doesn’t need one
The Amazon Prime Day 2023 AWS Bill
Wow.
Beginner’s guide to Llama models - AGI Sphere
Projects
GitHub - facebookincubator/cinder: Cinder is Meta’s internal performance-oriented production version of CPython.
Cinder is Meta's internal performance-oriented production version of CPython. trycinder.com
Micro - Home
Modern alternative to nano
Ask vs guess culture
Retrieving 1TB of data from a faulty Seagate Firecuda 530 drive with the help woodworking tools