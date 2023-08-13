This week, we will discuss squeezing the most out of your systems, how Instagram scales it recommendation system, and do we need specialized vector databases?

Enjoy this week's round-up!

Squeeze the hell out of the system you have Interesting point about getting the most of your system before you start scaling up, if you don't except much more growth than where you are today.

HashiCorp adopts Business Source License This is an interesting change and will likely impact the future of open source first companies.

Kafka is dead, long live Kafka WarpStream is an interesting evolution of Kafka

GitHub - huggingface/candle: Minimalist ML framework for Rust Candle is a minimalist ML framework for Rust with a focus on performance

GitHub - clockworklabs/SpacetimeDB: Multiplayer at the speed of light Interesting idea. Not sure its much more than a thought experiment