Arc Notes Weekly #51: Packaging
This week, we will discuss squeezing the most out of your systems, how Instagram scales it recommendation system, and do we need specialized vector databases?
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Squeeze the hell out of the system you have
Interesting point about getting the most of your system before you start scaling up, if you don't except much more growth than where you are today.
Llama from scratch (or how to implement a paper without crying)
HashiCorp adopts Business Source License
This is an interesting change and will likely impact the future of open source first companies.
Do we really need a specialized vector database?
No.
Kafka is dead, long live Kafka
WarpStream is an interesting evolution of Kafka
Scaling the Instagram Explore recommendations system
When Did Postgres Become Cool?
Projects
GitHub - huggingface/candle: Minimalist ML framework for Rust
Candle is a minimalist ML framework for Rust with a focus on performance
GitHub - clockworklabs/SpacetimeDB: Multiplayer at the speed of light
Interesting idea. Not sure its much more than a thought experiment
