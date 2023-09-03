Arc Notes Weekly #53: Park
This week, we will discuss invariants for debugging systems, migrating from StatsD to Prometheus, and Scaling Instagram's Explore recommendations.
This week, we will discuss invariants for debugging systems, migrating from StatsD to Prometheus, and Scaling Instagram's Explore recommendations.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
👋🏾 You are reading Arc Notes - Your Sunday newsletter, which curates best system design and architecture news from around the web. We would appreciate you sharing it with like-minded people or a kind word on Twitter.
Articles
Docker is 4 things
Scaling the Instagram Explore recommendations system
Invariants: A Better Debugger? - Marc’s Blog
I thought I was the only one who did this for nasty problems
How DoorDash Migrated from StatsD to Prometheus - DoorDash Engineering Blog
Projects
GitHub - facebookresearch/codellama: Inference code for CodeLlama models
Inference code for CodeLlama models
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
The Worst Programmer I Know