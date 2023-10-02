Arc Notes Weekly #54: Ducts
This week, we will discuss scaling datastore in various ways, microservices by any other name is a service, and tips on how to refactor your codebase.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Solving Espresso’s scalability and performance challenges to support our member base
Scaling DBs at LinkedIn
Death by a thousand microservices
Choose Postgres queue technology
This could have some truth to it, but lets not go overboard.
Don’t Cross the Beams
Storage Challenges in the Evolution of Database Architecture | Postman Blog
Projects
macOS Containers Initiative
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Raspberry Pi 5 – Raspberry Pi
🚨🚨 That’s a lot of YAML 🚨🚨