This week, Automating the clean up of dead code at scale, Base64 explained, and using abstractions to improve readability of code.

Enjoy this week's round-up!

— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)

🥳 Meet Doppler: Your Shield Against Security Breaches! Doppler stands as a trusted source for managing secrets and enhancing security posture. Adopted by companies ranging from startups to enterprises, elevate your own security standards today!

Articles

SCARF dependency graph

Lessons from Okta’s Security Breach

Okta’s breach, which destroyed $2 billion in market cap, reminds us that improving security posture and reducing vulnerabilities is more important than ever. Thousands of companies, from startups to enterprises, have honed their security posture using Doppler as their source of truth for secret.

Sign up for free with Doppler to uplevel your secrets management!

Use Abstraction to Improve Function Readability If I could, I would ask every developer to read this article.

Projects