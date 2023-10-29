Arc Notes Weekly #57: Inference
This week, Automating the clean up of dead code at scale, Base64 explained, and using abstractions to improve readability of code.
This week, Automating the clean up of dead code at scale, Base64 explained, and using abstractions to improve readability of code.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
🥳 Meet Doppler: Your Shield Against Security Breaches! Doppler stands as a trusted source for managing secrets and enhancing security posture. Adopted by companies ranging from startups to enterprises, elevate your own security standards today!
Articles
Embeddings: What they are and why they matter
Automating dead code cleanup
Lessons from Okta’s Security Breach
Okta’s breach, which destroyed $2 billion in market cap, reminds us that improving security posture and reducing vulnerabilities is more important than ever. Thousands of companies, from startups to enterprises, have honed their security posture using Doppler as their source of truth for secret.
Sign up for free with Doppler to uplevel your secrets management!
Login
Base64 Encoding, Explained
Use Abstraction to Improve Function Readability
If I could, I would ask every developer to read this article.
Why you should probably be using SQLite
Kubernetes And Kernel Panics
Projects
GitHub - stefanprodan/timoni: Timoni is a package manager for Kubernetes, powered by CUE and inspired by Helm.
Package manager for Kubernetes
GitHub - scratchdata/ScratchDB: Scratch is an open-source alternative to BigQuery, Redshift, and Snowflake. Runs on Clickhouse.
Clickhouse based data warehouse
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
NASA just sent a software update to a spacecraft 12 billion miles away