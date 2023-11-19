This week, we will discuss how to scale a monolith, one line of code causes 60 million in loses, and architecture of a one person SaSS company.

Articles

How one line of code caused a $60 million loss Describes a significant system failure at AT&T in 1990 caused by a single coding error in a software update.

The Architecture Behind A One-Person Tech Startup Details the infrastructure of a self-funded, one-person SaaS company.

Projects

Building an occupancy sensor with an ESP32 and a serverless DB I am always a sucker for these kinds of projects

Introduces NilAway, a tool they developed to automatically detect and address nil panics in Go code using sophisticated static analysis