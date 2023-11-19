Arc Notes Weekly #60: Ousted
This week, we will discuss how to scale a monolith, one line of code causes 60 million in loses, and architecture of a one person SaSS company.
This week, we will discuss how to scale a monolith, one line of code causes 60 million in loses, and architecture of a one person SaSS company.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
🥳 Experience the Future with PostHog: This Week's Sponsor! Uncover insights from in PostHog's newsletter for product engineers. Dive into curated advice and impactful lessons that drive innovation.
Articles
Exploring GPTs: ChatGPT in a trench coat?
How one line of code caused a $60 million loss
Describes a significant system failure at AT&T in 1990 caused by a single coding error in a software update.
How moving from AWS to Bare-Metal saved us 230,000$ /yr.
Helping You Flex Your Product Muscles.
Don’t Be Left Out of the Engineering Revolution! Discover what top engineers are learning from PostHog’s Product for Engineers newsletter. Whether it’s curated advice or the very lessons that shaped PostHog, this is the go-to source for anyone looking to make an impact. Subscribe for free and be part of the future, today!
Product for Engineers | Andy Vandervell | Substack
The Architecture Behind A One-Person Tech Startup
Details the infrastructure of a self-funded, one-person SaaS company.
Kraken Technologies: How we organise our very large Python monolith
Projects
Building an occupancy sensor with an ESP32 and a serverless DB
I am always a sucker for these kinds of projects
Frigate NVR
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
SpaceX