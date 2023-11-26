Arc Notes Weekly #61: Reprise
This week, we delve into running intense database workloads on Kubernetes using spot instances, the application of GPT-4 in summarizing technical reviews, and fast robust job queues using PostgreSQL.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Write libraries instead of services, where possible
its important to know where the costs lie
How Much Testing is Enough?
Summarizing Post Incident Reviews with GPT-4 - Canva Engineering Blog
Canva employs GPT-4 for efficient and consistent summarization of Post Incident Reports
ScyllaDB on Kubernetes: How to Run Intense Workloads with Spot Instances
ScyllaDB on Kubernetes effectively handles intense workloads using cost-efficient spot instances
Building and operating a pretty big storage system called S3
The building and operation of a large-scale storage system - s3, highlighting key insights and strategies.
Projects
Welcome to MirageOS
MirageOS is a library operating system designed for creating unikernels.
River: a Fast, Robust Job Queue for Go + Postgres
River is a new job queue solution for Go and Postgres, designed to offer fast and robust transactional processing for building efficient applications
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
Hixie’s Natural Log: Reflecting on 18 years at Google