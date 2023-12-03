Arc Notes Weekly #62: Snow
This week, we explore insights into serverless multi-tenant data system architectures, unravel a software engineer's encounter with an unusual bug causing Chrome crashes, delve into the nuances of Service Level Indicators (SLIs) in cloud services.
Enjoy this week's round-up!
— Mahdi Yusuf (@myusuf3)
Articles
Beej’s Guide to Interprocess Communication
The Weirdest Bug I’ve Seen Yet
Details a complex debugging process where a team at Gusto tackled an unusual software bug causing Chrome crashes
Service Level Indicators
This article explains their importance in measuring perceived service reliability, detailing how they are calculated and used.
git branches: intuition & reality
The Architecture of Serverless Data Systems — Jack Vanlightly
The article provides an in-depth analysis of serverless multi-tenant data systems
Projects
GitHub - 01mf02/jaq: A jq clone focussed on correctness, speed, and simplicity
❤️ The Favourites - this section won't make an appearance every week, will usually be something that was a particularly high point in tech that impacts us all. If you see something worthy of the favourite, tweet at @arcnotes
My Toddler Loves Planes, So I Built Her A Radar